The Hidden Epidemic Fueling Chronic Disease — Interview with Dr. Thomas Levy

2021 Interview





In this interview, repeat guest Dr. Thomas Levy, a board-certified cardiologist, shares his insights into an oft-forgotten and overlooked area of health, namely your oral health.







Oral infections such as periodontitis and abscesses are the most common infections in the world and frequently are a stealth contributor to chronic diseases such as breast cancer and heart disease.





Everybody thinks an infected tooth will trigger enormous pain, but chronically abscessed teeth have no discomfort at all well over 95% of the time.

To identify asymptomatic abscesses, you need to get a 3D cone beam exam done.





This is particularly important if you’re struggling with a chronic health condition, be it an autoimmune disease, cancer, heart disease or any degenerative disease.





Typically, periodontitis will precede an abscess. Once the gum inflammation gets bad enough and permits oral pathogens to reach the apex of the tooth, the abscess begins to form.





Irrigating between your teeth with hydrogen peroxide water is one of the most effective strategies for reversing periodontitis. You also want to make sure you have adequate vitamin C, as the hydrogen peroxide and vitamin C work in tandem to eradicate pathogens and eliminate infection.





Article link: https://bit.ly/4ddzMCM





Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw





Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd





Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola



