PAID SCUMBAG CAPTURED AFTER FAILED COUP IN THE CONGO ₪ [ANUDDAH FAILED STRATEGO GAMBIT]

American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo…





Reuben is a payed mercenary by former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler…





This is the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo.





VfB posits that there are at least four games in play simultaneously: RISK, Stratego, Battleship & CLUE! You're seeing the second part of the stratagem:





Unlike chess, Stratego is a game of imperfect information. In addition to calculated sequences of moves, this gives rise to aspects of battle psychology such as concealment, bluffing, lying in wait and guessing.





Source: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1792367674842058921





Thumbnail: https://www.jamiiforums.com/threads/american-israel-mercenary-benjamin-reuben-captured-during-failed-coup-attempt-in-the-congo.2215088/





The video below, taken in the Congo, is said to show Reuben on his knees, begging for his life after the Coup he allegedly engaged in, failed:





Billionaire Dan Gertler is reportedly the Glencore guy who allegedly didn't care about kids in the Congo mining cobalt.





According to published reports, Gertler ingratiated himself to a previous Congo ruler for whom, when an uprising threatened, Gentler flew back to Israel and came back with very many fancy guns used to put the rebellion down.





This is widely reported to be the second failed coup by Yossi Cohen who is banned from entering the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Why would a former Israeli Mossad Chief have interest in the African nation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo? DIAMONDS!





You see, Israeli blood diamonds, mined in Africa, cut and polished in Israel, are exported worldwide.





The proceeds are used to sustain the Israeli economy and finance illegal settlements and genocide in Gaza.

The diamond industry in Israel goes back to before the Nakba in 1948.





Israeli diamond tycoons have long been involved in exploiting resource rich African countries.





One publication described it this way:





Economic might and ethical paradox of Israel's diamond industry 💎





Israel's foray into the Congolese diamond industry marks a significant chapter in its economic narrative. Since entering the diamond trade in Congo in 1997, Israeli companies have carved out a dominant position, contributing substantially to Israel's economy. As of 2016, cut diamonds accounted for an astounding 23.2% of Israel's total exports, making them the country's most significant export product and constituting 12% of the world's diamond production. This industry is not just a business sector; it's a powerhouse of national economic strength, bolstering Israel's standing on the global stage.





So . . . child forced labor, blood diamonds, gun-running to dictators, mercenaries trying to overthrow governments. THAT is today's (so-called) "God's Chosen.'





Sorry, I don't see these particular individuals as being that. Nope. Not at all.





Anons winning at Stratego: ♔





UpdateEconomyPoncho

the family members of these soliders just be questioned also





CreditPrimeApollo

I don't even care if this Reuben Jew gets eaten by niggers in Congo. Bon Appétit, even though Jews are full of disease





SirenComplexBasket

⮡ CreditPrimeApollo

must be all the baby dick



