BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Cultivation to Distribution: Navigating the Cannabis Market
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 04/19/2023

Summary:00:00 - Atlas Global Brands’ Intro

00:52 - Cannabis branding & Marketing

01:49 - Israeli Medical Marijuana

06:18 - Supply & Demand

08:23 - International Cannabis Brands

11:35 - Snoop Dogg’s Celebrity Cannabis

22:15 - Pot Stocks (CSE: ATL)

25:05 - CannabisTech

27:31 - The Future of Cannabis

29:40 - Outro


Bernard “Bernie” Yeung is the CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. Bernie is an accomplished sales and market executive, with almost 20 years of experience in cannabis, alcohol and consumer packaged goods industries.


About Atlas Global

Atlas Global is a global cannabis company operating in Canada and Israel with expertise across the cannabis value chain, including cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and pharmacy.


Guest:

Bernard Yeung, CEO at Atlas Global Brands Inc. CSE: ATL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlasglobalbrands/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,139 of The Talking Hedge...

Your Cannabis Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy