CHP Talks: Todd Harris—Defending Parental Rights With Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 6, 2024: My guests this week are Todd Harris and David Stephan. Todd Harris is a filmmaker, producer of Uninformed Consent and his most recent work, The People vs. David and Collet Stephan. David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are the subject of this important documentary about government overreach, medical tyranny and the abuse of citizens by the pharmaceutical industry and the public health system. We discuss the upcoming tour of the movie and how people can see it.
To learn more about this move and to see the trailer, visit:
https://www.bigpicturemovie.com/people-vs-david-collet-stephan
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
X (TWITTER): https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/