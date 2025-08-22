BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump vs. the Epstein Smear: The Facts They Won’t Tell You | NEWS BEHIND THE NEWS
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
28 views • 3 weeks ago

A full-blown media operation is working overtime to paint Donald Trump as Epstein’s accomplice. The problem? The evidence shows the opposite.


In this report, I cut through the noise and lay out the facts:


Trump exposed Epstein’s behavior as early as 2002.


He banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2007.


He cooperated with investigators in 2009.


His DOJ arrested Epstein in 2019 and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020.


He continues to fight child trafficking worldwide today.


Trump didn’t protect Epstein—he helped bring him down. Watch how the smear campaign collapses when the receipts come out.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Get The Sean Morgan Report at

 https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com

Keywords
donald trumpjeffrey epsteinghislaineepstein casetrump and epsteinmedia smear campaignmar-a-lago ban
