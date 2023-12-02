⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (25 Nov - 2 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(25 Nov - 2 Dec 2023)





▫️ The AF of the RU FED inflicted 27 grp strikes w/ HP weapons & UAVs on mili airfield, arsenals, stor sites for artill ammo, weaps & milit hardware & UKR POL bases.





AFU temp deploy sites struck. All assigned targets engaged.





▫️ Kupyansk, Zapad unit GOFs front line near Sinkovka (Kharkov) repelled 18 AFU attacks.





Aviat & artil losses on AFU 10th Mtn Aslt Brig, 57th Mtrised Infantry Brig, 14th, 43, 53 & 67th mechd brigs near Sinkovka, Ivanovka & Kislovka (Kharkov).





UKR losses + 315 UKR men, 2 tanks, 8 armd fight vehics, 15 mtr vehics & 7 field artill guns.





▫️ Krasny Liman, Tsentr GoF units supported by aviat, artill & heavy flamethrowers repelled 13 attacks by detachmts of the AFU 12th Special OPs Brig, 47 & 67th mechd brigs.





Strikes at AFU 31st Natl Guard Brig, 117th & 125th territl DEF brigs close to Torskoye, Krasny Liman, Serebryanka & Grigorovka (DPR).





UKR losses, up to 950 UKR killed & wounded, 7 armd fight vehics & 21 mtr vehics.





▫️ Donetsk, Yug GOFs suppd by aviat & artil improved tactl situation at forward lines & liberated Artyomovskoye (DPR).





Strikes at AFU men & hardware near Maryinka, Kurdyumovka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).





Past wk, 25 attacks by the UKR AFs, repelled.





UKR losses +1680 UKR men, 6 tanks, 6 armd fight vehics, 31 mtr vehics & 19 field artill guns.





▫️ S Donetsk, units of the Vostok GoF repelled 3 attacks.





Aviat & artill losses on AFU 58th Motord Infantry Brig, 72 Mechd Brig & 128 Terrl DEF Brig close to Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Konstantinovka & Novodonetskoye (DPR).





UKR losses +880 UKR troops, 1 tank, 6 armrd fight vehics, 20 motor vehics & 5 field artill guns.





▫️ Zaporozhye, units of RU GoFs DEF, repelled 14 attacks of AFU near Rabotino & Verbovoye. RU AFs inflicted fire damage on AFU 71st Jaeger Brig, 82nd Aslt Brig, 33rd, 65th & 118th mechd brigs near Malaya Tokmachka & Novoandreyevka. AFU losses more than 315 UKR troops, 5 tanks, 7 armd fight vehics, 21 mtr vehics, & 5 field artill guns.





▫️Kherson, UKR units failed to land infantry on isles & the left bank of the Dnepr. Result RU forces & artill fire assaults, AFU lost up to 450 UKR men, 13 field artill guns, 23 boats & 26 mtr vehics. 2 AFU sabo & recon groups eliminated.





AFU 35th, 36t& 37 marines brigs, struck near Tyaginka, Tokarevka & Sadovoye (Kherson).14 UKR men taken prisoner in week.





▫️OPl-Tactl & Missile of the RU GOFs destroyed 1 fuel depo & the air park at airfield near Mirgorod (Poltava reg), as well as 6 P-18 radar stats.





▫️AD downed 8 aircraft of the UKR AF in week, 5 MiG-29, 2 Su-27, 1 Su-25, & 1 Mi-8 helicopter. AD units downed 41 HIMARS & Uragan MLRS projtiles, 3 HARM anti-radn missiles & 188 UAVs.

In total, 545 airplanes, 256 helics, 9,353 UAVs, 442 AD MSs, 13,743 tanks & other armd fight vehics, 1,187 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,215 field artill guns & mortars, as well as 15,844 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.