Noahide Laws Advertised in the United Nations

The 1906 Jewish Encyclopedia states the Noahide Laws are not found in the Bible, Professor of Religion John W. Martens says the Noahide Laws are not in Galatians, and Jewish philosopher Moses Mendelssohn says Noahide Laws do not come from the Bible but Jewish tradition. The Noahide Laws do not come from the Bible but come from the Talmud.
Presented by Steven Ben-Nun.
Mirrored - MediaGiant
