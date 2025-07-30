BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demo: Combat laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 1 month ago

🔥Russia's futuristic firepower: watch new combat laser melt through steel armor in stunning demo

Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.

The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.


Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.

🔍What are the Posokh’s characteristics?

🟠Power output: estimated at 50-100 kW

🟠Range: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)

🟠Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted tracking

🟠Cooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single charge

🟠Accessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installation


The Posokh’s developers, a company called LazerBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.

🇷🇺Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems (https://t.me/SputnikInt/89367) going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy