🔥Russia's futuristic firepower: watch new combat laser melt through steel armor in stunning demo

Russia’s new ‘Posokh’ (lit. ‘Staff’) combat laser has completed its latest test, melting through 10mm-thick steel armor from a distance of 100m.

The test follows earlier trials of the destruction of a drone’s engine at a 500m range in one second flat.





Once honed into a working combat system, the laser weapon will make even the heaviest, protected Ukrainian and NATO drones vulnerable to the new UAV defense platform.

🔍What are the Posokh’s characteristics?

🟠Power output: estimated at 50-100 kW

🟠Range: Up to 7 km against optical systems, or 1 km vs armored targets (all laser weapons’ intensity drops over distance due to atmospheric scattering)

🟠Targeting: electro-optical guidance, possible incorporation of AI-assisted tracking

🟠Cooling: Likely liquid-cooled. Developers say it can destroy several dozen targets on a single charge

🟠Accessibility: Potentially mountable on armored vehicles as a custom anti-drone laser gun installation





The Posokh’s developers, a company called LazerBuzz, promise prototype testing in late August against targets simulating Ukrainian-long-range Lyuty drones, including their shootdown at ranges up to 1.5 km. Use in combat could start by the end of the year.

🇷🇺Russia has been a leader in the development of experimental laser weapon systems (https://t.me/SputnikInt/89367) going back to the Cold War, with more than half a dozen ground, air, sea and space-based systems created, and several fielded, including the Peresvet ultra-long range anti-satellite installation.