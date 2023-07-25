BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
St. Mary Magdalene - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
16 views • 07/25/2023

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Jul 20, 2023


St. Mary Magdalene was one of Christ's closest disciples during His earthly ministry. On this week's Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC, shares how God's mercy worked in the life of this incredible saint. We pray that through the example of St. Mary Magdalene, others will come to give their lives to Christ as she did! Her feast day is celebrated on July 22.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jtG74QvPZw

Keywords
christiancatholicdivine mercydisciplemary magdalenemarianssaints in focusst mary magdalenebr steve castellano
