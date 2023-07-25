St. Mary Magdalene - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Jul 20, 2023
St. Mary Magdalene was one of Christ's closest disciples during His earthly ministry. On this week's Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC, shares how God's mercy worked in the life of this incredible saint. We pray that through the example of St. Mary Magdalene, others will come to give their lives to Christ as she did! Her feast day is celebrated on July 22.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jtG74QvPZw