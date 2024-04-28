BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Your Liver Crying for Help? Check Your Feet for These Alarming Signs!
465 views • 04/28/2024

Groovy Bee® Detox Foot Pads - https://bit.ly/4b8RarK


Kombucha Probiotics + Pomegranate Powder - https://bit.ly/4aScCBs

Colloidal Silver Nasal Spray - https://bit.ly/3QmhFCa

Organic Tigernut Flour - https://bit.ly/44eGtle

Organic Heavy Cream Powder - https://bit.ly/3Wfcwj2


Support this Channel by Purchasing any Product on BrighteonStore.com


Ever wondered if your feet could tell you something about your liver health? In today's video, we dive into the surprising signs your feet might show if your liver is struggling. From red dots and spider veins to cracked heels and unpleasant odors, we explore how these symptoms could be your body's way of signaling liver problems.

We'll explain why these signs occur, how they relate to liver function, and what you can do about them. Remember, this video isn't a substitute for professional medical advice, but it will guide you on when to consider seeing your doctor.

Don't ignore these warnings! Hit play to learn how to spot these alarming signs and keep your liver healthy. Make sure to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more health insights you won't want to miss!

healthsignslivernatural cure
