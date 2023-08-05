Quo Vadis





Aug 6, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 5, 2023.





Dear children, you are walking towards a future of dense spiritual darkness.





Humanity will walk in a sad spiritual blindness and My poor children will drink the bitter chalice of suffering.





Seek Jesus and the truth of His Teachings.





Do not allow ye the demon to drag you into the mire of false doctrines that will be everywhere.





The Babel will be present in the House of God by the fault of the bad shepherds, but you can overcome the evil by welcoming the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Those who faithfully obey the lessons of the past will be protected.





Pray.





Your victory is in the power of prayer.





Onward without fear! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis on July 7, 2020 was similar.





That message follows here:





Dear children, be meek and humble of heart.





My Jesus taught you with His Examples and Words that without humility you cannot reach Heaven.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer, for only thus you can understand the Designs of God for your lives.





Open your hearts to My Call.





I have come from Heaven to lead you to Heaven.





Do not retreat.





Do not allow the things of the world to contaminate you.





You are the Lord’s Possession and Him alone should you follow and serve.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Always remember: it is in this life that you must testify to your faith.





Be attentive.





The devil will act to keep you from the truth.





Many will be contaminated through false teachings.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to the One who loves you and knows you by name.





You have freedom, but it is best to do God’s Will.





Onward in love and in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJr0jR81vqc