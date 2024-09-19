© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah Suffers Major Security Breach as Pagers Explode
Dozens of Hezbollah fighters were seriously wounded on Tuesday in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs when their communication pagers exploded. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), “Tens of injuries have been taken to hospital after pagers exploded through the use of high technology.”
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said it was a “major development” in the war between Israel and the Iran-backed group and said it appears that the devices were penetrated and hacked in a coordinated attack.