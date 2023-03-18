Panorama of Prophecy A Mother Daughter Conspiracy Doug Batchelor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panorama of Prophecy: Episode 18 | "A Mother Daughter Conspiracy" | Doug Batchelor
Bible Questions:
00:00 - Intro
10:32 - Will we be able to physically see the three Angels from Revelation 14?
11:15 - Can you address that the Calendars start their weekly on Monday as the first day, which would make Sunday the 7th day?
12:37 - How does a person tithe if their spouse is not on the same page spiritually?
13:45 - If I keep the Sabbath, I could loose my job. Does God want me to love and feed my family?
16:29 - Explanation of 1 Timothy 4 verse 4.
20:39 - Is taking prescribed medicine for depression and pain a sin?
21:48 - Is it right to pray for God to hold off on His return?
22:30 - Why did Lot offer his two virgin daughters in Genesis 19?
24:39 - Is it a sin to buy food from a restaurant on the Sabbath day?
26:59 - Is medical Marijuana a sin?
32:00 - Sermon - "A Mother Daughter Conspiracy"