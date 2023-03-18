BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Panorama of Prophecy A Mother Daughter Conspiracy Doug Batchelor
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
2 views • 03/18/2023

Panorama of Prophecy: Episode 18 | "A Mother Daughter Conspiracy" | Doug Batchelor


Bible Questions:


00:00 - Intro

10:32 - Will we be able to physically see the three Angels from Revelation 14?

11:15 - Can you address that the Calendars start their weekly on Monday as the first day, which would make Sunday the 7th day?

12:37 - How does a person tithe if their spouse is not on the same page spiritually?

13:45 - If I keep the Sabbath, I could loose my job. Does God want me to love and feed my family?

16:29 - Explanation of 1 Timothy 4 verse 4.

20:39 - Is taking prescribed medicine for depression and pain a sin?

21:48 - Is it right to pray for God to hold off on His return?

22:30 - Why did Lot offer his two virgin daughters in Genesis 19?

24:39 - Is it a sin to buy food from a restaurant on the Sabbath day?

26:59 - Is medical Marijuana a sin?

32:00 - Sermon - "A Mother Daughter Conspiracy"


healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
