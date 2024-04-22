The Failed Strategy of "Vote the Bums Out" Is Making Things Even Worse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Samuel Adams and Thomas Jefferson to Lysander Spooner - the notion that the people should submit until they can replace enough politicians to stop the government from doing what the government was never authorized to do in the first place - is only a guarantee that they'll never stop, and it'll keep getting worse.
Path to Liberty: April 22, 2024