46-year-old triathlete killed by VAXX induced CARDIAC ARREST

https://t.me/covidbc/

NITIN JAGTAP

Bangalore Runners

RDarshan Jain

May 1 at 4:46 AM

"It is really regrettable that Nitin Jagtap, a close friend for many of us here, passed away from a severe cardiac strike two days back. Nitin was knowledgeable, extremely mature, and always shared with us really insightful stories from the business and sports worlds. He supported efforts to combat corruption, volunteered to operate a school for pupils with limited financial resources, invested in long-term including stocks or relationships, reads avidly, and has gained the admiration and respect of the swimming, cycling, and running communities. All his friends and family members adored him.

The results of his heart's post-mortem will reveal whether or not there were any blocks inside. This serves as a further reminder that echocardiograms and TMTs should be performed, especially when you start an endurance sports, for first time. No need to repeat it every year if you do not have Co-morbid and symptoms. Approach for advise from medical doctors, professional nutritionist etc. It is always preferable to run in a group, so as to adhere to thoughtfully planned workouts that are tailored to your current fitness level by experienced coaches.

Additionally, the assistance we receive in an emergency situation may be quicker. We also continually stress the need of recovery and rest, caution against overdoing anything, the necessity of getting at least seven hours of sleep, basic nutritional advice, the organization's series of workshops to learn CPR, first aid, self-defense, etc. Let's continue to live in a moral manner taking care of our own health, and living happily with our loved ones, friends, family, coworkers, and all our fellow humans."

Mirrored - bootcamp

