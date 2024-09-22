💥Hezbollah used its most powerful MLRS to strike Israel - Fadi-1 System, part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah used its most powerful MLRS to strike Israel.
During strikes on Israeli territory, the 220-mm Fadi-1 system was employed, with a firing range of up to 70 kilometers.
In addition, "Hezbollah" used the more powerful Fadi-2 MLRS, capable of launching 302-mm rockets at a distance of up to 100 kilometers.
Via: @ZvezdaNews