Will Elon Musk Leverage X to Open Competitor to Airbnb After Recent Missteps?

Airbnb is disgorging customers with its woke policies and turning public sentiments slowly against it, it's the opportune time for Elon Musk and Twitter to strike and create a competitor leveraging the x.com platform. Is this baked in to the price of Airbnb stock?
