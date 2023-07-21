EPISODE 329: CAUSE AND EFFECT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICAN Electrifies At Freedom Fest!; ICAN Press Publishes Controversial New Children’s Book, “I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!”; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Fauci Emails That are Highly Incriminating; Former Pussycat Doll Star, Injured By COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out; Veteran Vaccine Injury Doctor Wants Solutions.
Guests: Dr. Shannon Kroner, Jessica Sutta, Dr. James Neuenschwander