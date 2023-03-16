17. Instincts and Intellect

Most people have a life foundation

Made-up of instincts, there are three:

An instinct of self-preservation

(It’s our food, sleep, comfort question,

All natural body needs, and fear);

Libido; Own domination

In order to prevail and steer.





It’s better when by dint of using

Your intellect you realize

What’s going on, with profit choosing

The truth instead of myths and lies.

You look at the existent issues

In terms of “Who's to get the gain?”,

Defining thereby the main

Direct of thought. Being ambitious,

You check the facts and, having found

The true one, you predict the pace

Of those developments around,

Which take and will one day take place.

You understand that all processes

Are managed by someone, and try

To stay away from that excesses,

About which the prompters cry.

Not trusting words, you probe the story

And only after you decide

Whether to trust or set aside,

To later on will not be sorry.





So, animals rely on instincts,

Folks should more look to intellect,

And better yet use their mixing

For a sane life and self-respect.