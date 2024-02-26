BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Indian Farmers Revolt - Thank You But Don't Come Again Govt.
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
115 followers
72 views • 02/26/2024

Indian farmers clash with cops

Local police were drawn into a violent standoff with Indian farmers who were attempting to head for New Delhi in their tractors to demand pre-agreed prices, tax cuts, loan write-offs, and a withdrawal from the WTO.

Cops stopped the rally at the entrance to the Yamuna Expressway with riot gear and barbed wire fencing to try and contain vehicles.

Little did I know that our subcontinent buddies have been protesting the govt for ages, and even got laws repealed over the plandemic BS. No wonder the govt try to hit them with big sticks - https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/india-farm-protest-explainer-1.7113429

Footage from unknown guy on the back of the lead tractor and Voice of America news https://www.voanews.com/

Thanks for watching.


All Rights Reserved.


