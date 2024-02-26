Indian Farmers Revolt - Thank You But Don't Come Again Govt.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indian farmers clash with cops
Local police were drawn into a violent standoff with Indian farmers who were attempting to head for New Delhi in their tractors to demand pre-agreed prices, tax cuts, loan write-offs, and a withdrawal from the WTO.
Cops stopped the rally at the entrance to the Yamuna Expressway with riot gear and barbed wire fencing to try and contain vehicles.
Little did I know that our subcontinent buddies have been protesting the govt for ages, and even got laws repealed over the plandemic BS. No wonder the govt try to hit them with big sticks - https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/india-farm-protest-explainer-1.7113429
Footage from unknown guy on the back of the lead tractor and Voice of America news https://www.voanews.com/
Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Aussie Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Thanks for watching.
All Rights Reserved.