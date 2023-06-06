© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 5, 2023
Jeffery Jaxen takes a deep dive into the origin of the ‘climate crisis’ narrative, highlighting the Club of Rome’s hand in crafting the modern day ploy.
#ClubOfRome #TheJaxenReport #ClimateCrisis
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2s9wdo-the-unexpected-origin-of-the-climate-crisis.html