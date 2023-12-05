Doomsday Preppers Revisited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remember when Nat Geo made preppers look paranoid for believing:
We are unprepared for an EMP
Money printing will lead to hyperinflation
A debt based economy would collapse
Depopulation events are coming
A sanitation/infectious illness crisis would occur
The government could become tyrannical
A war with great nuclear risks would happen
We would deplete the oil reserve