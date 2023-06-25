BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
96 views • 06/25/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


USA, UK & Worldwide Suppliers For Pure Ascorbic Acid NON GMO Powder Are Linked Below:

(USA) https://amzn.to/2DP3y3f

(UK) http://bitly.ws/JvS7

(Worldwide) https://iherb.co/qncXAAnQ


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht
Is It Safe To Take Methylene Blue Daily? - http://bitly.ws/JvUk
Why Methylene Blue Is Not Working For You - MUST WATCH! - http://bitly.ws/GArx
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated)


Many months ago when I first started creating and uploading Methylene Blue informational content to teach people about what is it, how to ingest it safely, the scientifically proven health benefits, and the Methylene Blue protocols such as the loading protocol.


And I decided just recently to make a new improved updated version of that protocol video, so here it is "Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated)", I highly recommend watching this video from start to finish if you want to learn more extensively how to safely and correctly perform this protocol.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

