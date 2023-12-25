Isaiah 28 ~ THEY MAKE LIES THEIR REFUGE ~ CHURCH

Isaiah 28:15 Because ye have said,
We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement;
when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us:
For We Have Made Lies OUR REFUGE ~ CHURCH,
And Under Falsehood Have We Hid OURSELVES in SANTA SUITS:
