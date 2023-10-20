Top Astrophysicist Explains New Studies Debunking Climate Hysteria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The observed warming attributed by the United Nations and climate establishment to human emissions of CO2 is better explained by the urban heat-island effect and changes in solar activity, explained leading astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Soon, one of the lead authors on three new studies showing this, said the UN IPCC is ignoring this data and "cherry picking" to promote the narrative.