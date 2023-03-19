© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Mr. Miles Guo revealed CCP’s 13579 plan to manufacture and release a bioweapon against America within three years back in 2017. Many insiders and military scientists that the New Federal State of China have helped to rescue from communist China gave the world the solution and effective treatment for COVID 19 as early as 2020 and 2021.
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 早在2017年，郭文贵先生就揭露了中共计划在三年内针对美国制造和投放生物武器的13579计划。新中国联邦帮助从共产主义中国解救出来的许多业内人士和军事科学家在2020年和 2021年就为世界提供了中共病毒的解决方案和有效治疗方法。