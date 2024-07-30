Dr David Martin Inspiring Words on Humility

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Tonight we're doing something that needs to be done a lot more often. You know, everybody has moments of bad judgment. Everybody does. And there are moments when you get frustrated. And there are moments when the world's not working out your way, and it's not going the way you thought it should go. And it's not going to your plans and everything else. But what we have not done in any community, church or otherwise, had the respect and the humility of saying that there's no question that you can't ask. There's no topic that's too horrible, too challenging to anything else. If anything I've said tonight offended you, you know what you can do? You can come up to me and you can say, hey, what you said, offended me, and I'll apologize or I'll try to come to an understanding or we'll try to share information back and forth. But at the end of that, we'll also be able to actually embrace and hug and move on and work towards common goals. We can do that!





Dr. David Martin, PhD - 06/29/2024

Full discussion with Pastor Dave Bryan & Dr. David Martin | June 29th 2024: https://rumble.com/v54ld5u-an-unlikely-partnership-pastor-dave-bryan-and-dr.-david-martin.html?start=5971