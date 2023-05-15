The Armour of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an important prayer for all prayer warriors the world over for their protection. I have been strongly moved to produce drawings of this Roman armour as described by the Apostle Paul in Ephesians chapter six of the Bible and pull it together into a video to post online. May it be a wonderful spiritual help for all who view it.