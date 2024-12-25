Guns, Women Cops, Hero Mangione, Socialist Millionaire, James Bond, 9-11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-12-23 But For The Grace Of God
Topic list:
* After 15 years, Walter Veith has acknowledged Tupper Saussy. How long will it take for him to acknowledge Johnny?
* Johnny’s Christmas present (to himself).
* How to give presents (and live your life).
* Revolvers vs. semi-autos.
* How to train with a revolver.
* “There but for the Grace of God goes SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan (no hyphen) Doyle.”
* After 30 years, it was safe for Oliver Stone to give solid truth about the Kennedy assassination.
* The Dodds: another far-Left, gun-grabbing, Roman Catholic feudal family “voted” into office again and again.
* Richard Baxter vs. John Bradford
* How to share Truth at a bar.
* Michael Jack Schmidt: a Phillies thirdbaseman the Jesuits love.
* When women “sheriffs” disarm citizens.
* Police “sobriety tests”.
* Product placement in false flag propaganda?
* “Judge Judy”: Jesuit (Theater) Justice to laugh at.
* SHOCK POLL: YOUTH LOVE LUIGI!
* Is there anything special about the United States Constitution?
* Revisiting Antonio Gueterres, the $500,000 “Socialist” ROMAN CATHOLIC U.N. Superior General Secretary.
* “These 14 Romerican Senators are Jesuit-educated, but they pretend to be on different sides (though they’re all lawyers).”
* Saltzman (Jew) & Brocolli (jesuit): James Bond the lie-re-inforcer FROM THE BEGINNING.
* John Joseph Patrick Ryan Lord: another jesuit piece of sh*t.
* “Pilots often ripple-fire the Sparrow because of it’s failure rate.”
* “They’re after the plates!!!”
* Bill Mahr loves “Wicked”.
* Why is Sony pushing “VR”? Should Johnny invade Japan to make things right?
* The Wild Jesuits
* Robert Francis Adultery, Junior: certified sociopath and yet another wealthy, Jesuit-trained, Leftist lawyer-politician Kennedy.
* Dimitri Khalezov says DOCTOR Judy Wood is a dangerous liar.
