Guns, Women Cops, Hero Mangione, Socialist Millionaire, James Bond, 9-11

SR 2024-12-23 But For The Grace Of God

Topic list:

* After 15 years, Walter Veith has acknowledged Tupper Saussy. How long will it take for him to acknowledge Johnny?

* Johnny’s Christmas present (to himself).

* How to give presents (and live your life).

* Revolvers vs. semi-autos.

* How to train with a revolver.

* “There but for the Grace of God goes SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan (no hyphen) Doyle.”

* After 30 years, it was safe for Oliver Stone to give solid truth about the Kennedy assassination.

* The Dodds: another far-Left, gun-grabbing, Roman Catholic feudal family “voted” into office again and again.

* Richard Baxter vs. John Bradford

* How to share Truth at a bar.

* Michael Jack Schmidt: a Phillies thirdbaseman the Jesuits love.

* When women “sheriffs” disarm citizens.

* Police “sobriety tests”.

* Product placement in false flag propaganda?

* “Judge Judy”: Jesuit (Theater) Justice to laugh at.

* SHOCK POLL: YOUTH LOVE LUIGI!

* Is there anything special about the United States Constitution?

* Revisiting Antonio Gueterres, the $500,000 “Socialist” ROMAN CATHOLIC U.N. Superior General Secretary.

* “These 14 Romerican Senators are Jesuit-educated, but they pretend to be on different sides (though they’re all lawyers).”

* Saltzman (Jew) & Brocolli (jesuit): James Bond the lie-re-inforcer FROM THE BEGINNING.

* John Joseph Patrick Ryan Lord: another jesuit piece of sh*t.

* “Pilots often ripple-fire the Sparrow because of it’s failure rate.”

* “They’re after the plates!!!”

* Bill Mahr loves “Wicked”.

* Why is Sony pushing “VR”? Should Johnny invade Japan to make things right?

* The Wild Jesuits

* Robert Francis Adultery, Junior: certified sociopath and yet another wealthy, Jesuit-trained, Leftist lawyer-politician Kennedy.

* Dimitri Khalezov says DOCTOR Judy Wood is a dangerous liar.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/



