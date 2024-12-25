BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Guns, Women Cops, Hero Mangione, Socialist Millionaire, James Bond, 9-11
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 6 months ago

SR 2024-12-23 But For The Grace Of God

 

Topic list:
* After 15 years, Walter Veith has acknowledged Tupper Saussy. How long will it take for him to acknowledge Johnny?
* Johnny’s Christmas present (to himself).
* How to give presents (and live your life).
* Revolvers vs. semi-autos.
* How to train with a revolver.
* “There but for the Grace of God goes SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan (no hyphen) Doyle.”
* After 30 years, it was safe for Oliver Stone to give solid truth about the Kennedy assassination.
* The Dodds: another far-Left, gun-grabbing, Roman Catholic feudal family “voted” into office again and again.
* Richard Baxter vs. John Bradford
* How to share Truth at a bar.
* Michael Jack Schmidt: a Phillies thirdbaseman the Jesuits love.
* When women “sheriffs” disarm citizens.
* Police “sobriety tests”.
* Product placement in false flag propaganda?
* “Judge Judy”: Jesuit (Theater) Justice to laugh at.
* SHOCK POLL: YOUTH LOVE LUIGI!
* Is there anything special about the United States Constitution?
* Revisiting Antonio Gueterres, the $500,000 “Socialist” ROMAN CATHOLIC U.N. Superior General Secretary.
* “These 14 Romerican Senators are Jesuit-educated, but they pretend to be on different sides (though they’re all lawyers).”
* Saltzman (Jew) & Brocolli (jesuit): James Bond the lie-re-inforcer FROM THE BEGINNING.
* John Joseph Patrick Ryan Lord: another jesuit piece of sh*t.
* “Pilots often ripple-fire the Sparrow because of it’s failure rate.”
* “They’re after the plates!!!”
* Bill Mahr loves “Wicked”.
* Why is Sony pushing “VR”? Should Johnny invade Japan to make things right?
* The Wild Jesuits
* Robert Francis Adultery, Junior: certified sociopath and yet another wealthy, Jesuit-trained, Leftist lawyer-politician Kennedy.
* Dimitri Khalezov says DOCTOR Judy Wood is a dangerous liar.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/


Keywords
gunskennedyjesuits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy