“The Unvaccinated Are The Healthiest People On The Planet”

Greg Glaser, Attorney; We have proven that vaccines are causing a pandemic of chronic illness.
Chronic illness in unvaccinated children is at 5% yet in vaccinated children it stands at 50%
Disease and mortality were already declining before every single vaccine was brought out. The vaccines DID NOT eliminate disease, instead created long term chronic illness.
We are now at a crisis point.
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk