The W.H.O. Makes Fear Great Again As They Declare A Public Health Emergency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Special guest James Roguski breaks down what just happened and why. Apparently this is only the beginning. The WHO is going to be doing mass surveillance on people who engage in behavior that will put them at risk for MONEY pox.
To follow James go to: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
To support this channel with a one time donation go to:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realmusicobserver
Thanks for watching. This channel has even more content on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rokfin, Rumble and Odysee.