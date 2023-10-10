Gaza disaster amidst Israeli total aggression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drone show damaged neighborhoods in Gaza Strip, during out-of-control bombing by Israeli forces against Palestinians from Hamas fighters. 1000 tons of explosives were dropped which destroyed thousands of buildings in the “total siege” of Gaza by a series of airstrikes using heavy bombs such as JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition).
