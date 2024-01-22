Create New Account
Two US Commandos Dead Near Houthi Land While Trying To Seize Iranian Weapons | Navy SEAL | Israel
Vampire Slayer
Published a month ago

The US military has confirmed the death of two Navy SEAL soldiers near Houthi territory. The two SEALs went missing on January 11, during the seizure of a boat carrying "Iranian weapons". After 10 days of search, the US military announced their deaths, and said recovery operations were underway.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

