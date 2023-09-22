BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bring The 🔥 at BardsFest with Pastor Devanice
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
17 views • 09/22/2023

Bring The 🔥 at BardsFest with Pastor Devanicehttps://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/

https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

https://rumble.com/c/BardsFMPodcast

https://app.clouthub.com/#/upcoming

https://www.youtube.com/@BardsFM

https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/19d0ccfc-1fe2-46dd-96e2-16910b52f81b

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUgFqCB0P-c

https://rumble.com/v3jxkq8-httpsrumble.comv3jeh8c-bardsfest-sept-21-23-live-stream-day-1.html.html

https://www.resistancechicks.com/live-from-bardsfest-pre-show-set-up-the-fire-is-already-falling/

Awakening the Warriors and the Shepherds for a time such as this.

We live in a time where evil walks openly in our world. The Warrior and Shepherds of Christ are being called to make a stand. It is time to gather and hear the words of Father that inspire the hearts of the righteous.

Bards Fest is about fellowship, families, breaking bread, and lighting the camp fires to bring the soldiers together and replenish the Spirit and the Faith in Jesus. Each day will be filled with speakers filled with the Holy Spirit to empower and to inspire. And each night will be a coming together to share in a meal, pray and worship in the Father.We are being called to take a stand:

BEHOLD, I HAVE GIVEN YOU AUTHORITY TO WALK ON SNAKES AND SCORPIONS, AND AUTHORITY OVER ALL THE POWER OF THE ENEMY, AND NOTHING WILL INJURE YOU. – LUKE 10:19

To be bold and to wield the power of the Holy Spirit:

TRULY, TRULY I SAY TO YOU, THE ONE WHO BELIEVES IN ME, THE WORKS THAT I DO, HE WILL DO ALSO; AND GREATER WORKS THAN THESE HE WILL DO; BECAUSE I AM GOING TO THE FATHER. – JOHN 14:12

And to see the greater wisdom of our Father:

THUS SAYS THE LORD: “STAND BY THE ROADS, AND LOOK, AND ASK FOR THE ANCIENT PATHS, WHERE THE GOOD WAY IS; AND WALK IN IT, AND FIND REST FOR YOUR SOULS. BUT THEY SAID, ‘WE WILL NOT WALK IN IT.’ – JEREMIAH 6:16

Welcome by Scott Kesterson & Resistance Chicks

Keywords
resistance chicksscott kestersonleah and michelle svenssonseptember 21 2023flemingsburg kymandolin farmspbardsfestpastor divanice
