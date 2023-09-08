EPISODE 336: TINDERBOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Data Shows Teens Dying in Excess; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on a new study suggesting the COVID shot is altering kids’ immune systems, and Yesterday's Tree Huggers Are Today's Tree Burriers?; New Book Let’s The Science on Vax-Unvax Speak For Itself; Is Geo-Engineering Adding Fuel To The Forest Fires?
Guests: Edward Dowd, Brian S. Hooker, Ph.D., PE, Dane Wigington