Protesters Block US Ship Carrying Weapons for 'Israel' - Chained to Gangway of Ship
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
137 views • 03/31/2024

Video found posted YT today, March 31.

A group of pro-Palestine protesters obstructed streets on Friday in response to suspicions that a #US warship docked in the port might be transporting weapons to "Israel". They voiced worries that the vessel, named USNS Harvey Milk, could potentially supply the Israeli occupation forces with arms amid their ongoing genocide in #Gaza. The new fueling and supply vessel was expected to leave San Francisco for Virginia. But protesters chained themselves to the vessel as part of an ongoing call for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to the organizers, they chose the ship because they heard reports it was headed to the #MiddleEast, and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was going to be on the ship for a special event.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
