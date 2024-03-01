© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck · Where is the outrage from the left side of the aisle over Steve Baker’s FBI ARREST and SHACKLING of his legs?! I have stood with EVERY journalist, even those I disagree with, because the First Amendment is crucial for our republic to remain.
@glennbeck
https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1763688162004529440?s=20