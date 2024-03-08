RealAmericasVoice | U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs Will Not Attend Tonight's SOTU, and Here's Why





Don't look for U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-05) in the crowd at tonight's State of the Union. Biggs told Steve Bannon that he'll spend tonight either at home or in his office. Biggs will, however, comment on his social media, at the same time Biden speaks.





"He [Biden] has so denigrated the office of president that there's no rationale for going," Biggs said. "I don't need to go and hear him gaslight the American people and lie to them and give anybody the satisfaction of saying 'Oh, Andy Biggs was there, so he must be OK with this.' I am not OK with what this administration is doing."









Don't miss our special coverage of tonight's #SOTU2024 here on Real America's Voice https://rumble.com/v4gdg8c-real-news-and-honest-views.html…