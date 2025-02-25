BGMCTV E288 Parash 19 Terumah Sh’mot 25:1 – 27:19

Exo 25:8 "They are to make me a sanctuary, so that I may live among them. Exo 25:9 You are to make it according to everything I show you — the design of the tabernacle and the design of its furnishings. This is how you are to make it.





Live/dwell H7931 שׁכן shâkan BDB Definition: to settle down, abide, dwell, tabernacle, reside





The idea that Yehovah said if you would do these simple things I would live with you. If you do things according to His plan & His word. Imagine the incredible blessings that would be given to you and all around you? It is inconceivable the amount of true happiness one would have. The question is why don’t we do it, follow those simple rules?





