Romans Walk, part 5: Christ killed Sin, therefore, we don't overcome that which is dead.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul teaches that we are not to overcome sin but that sin is dead to us because of Christ's acccomplished work. Our righteousness is through grace, not in the Christian charge of overcoming sin just like Jesus did. No, Jesus did what we could not and gives us God's righteousness apart from works of the law and indeed, apart from anything we have done.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/tuTvs8fFREU