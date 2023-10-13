We're done with the fear mongering from the Center for Dishonesty & Corruption!

Pastor Rob McCoy: Who and What are you afraid of? ... Why?... Because if there is a spirit of fear anywhere coursing in your bloodstream, with the exception of a fear of God, it's time to reevaluate.

Del Bigtree (TheHighWire.com): We want liability back on the manufacturers!

Dr Judy Mikovits: The call to action now is Stop all the Shots and repeal that 1986 Vaccine Injury Act law that removed all liability from pharma! We learned from the Informed Consent Action Network, from Children's Health Defense, from FOIA (Freedom of Information Act), from Dr. Brian Hooker, a hero who finally got William Thompson of the corrupt CDC, the Centers for dishonesty and corruption to admit!... to admit that they lied and covered up and put in their safe that these vaccines hurt the poor, the blacks, the Hispanics, the Indians, more than anybody else, the people who couldn't afford to avoid the poisons and the toxins in their world.

Del Bigtree: We want liability back on the manufacturer. We want to say: get this government program out of the way and let these people that made and rushed this product out, skipped all their safety trials: let them be accountable!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/12/2023

Thanks Pastor Rob McCoy from GodSpeak Calvary Chapel (godspeak.com)

Thanks Del Bigtree & the whole ICAN team for taking on the task of restoring LIABILITY to Big Pharma!

