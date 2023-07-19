BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SAVAGE: MTG Shows pics of HB making a Porn Film in the congressional Hearing.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
416 views • 07/19/2023

SAVAGE: MTG brings the receipts of Hunter Biden's criminal behavior with prostitutes that he recorded himself, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.


Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during Wednesday’s IRS whistleblower hearing.


Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.


MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.


The Democrats shouted at Marjorie Taylor Greene as she held up the photos.



https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1681759550704082950?s=20



Keywords
congressional hearingmtgpics of hbmaking a porn film
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy