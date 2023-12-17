By the ungodly having “Goat of Mendez” built into Australia’s Parliament House will draw the wrath of God

They stole the Land from Creation's oldest race on Earth, all for their God on Earth, SATAN and this group, of course, is unlike any other on Earth, for it is 'hell-spawned' with the intent of taking over planet Earth for Satan and, the 5EYE Intelligence Agencies of U.S, U.K, Canada, Australia, N.Z. are creating a Satanic Theocracy on Australian soil for the Alien computer and demons to rule OUR PLANET. - But, everyone forgets who’s Creation they are in -

The Masonic Seal Of America! In short, this first seal is telling us that on May 1, 1776, a 'New World Order' had been created. This group, of course, is unlike any other on Earth, for it is 'hell-spawned' with the intent of taking over planet Earth for Satan.: https://www.harold-holt.net/masonic-seal.html

Nukes are Fake: https://web.archive.org/web/20231115212207/https://www.bitchute.com/video/upbwjUHJJdhB/ Observers on the ground say the nuclear blasts in Japan did not happen.

Israels Iron Dome Is A Hoax: https://archive.org/details/israels-iron-dome-is-a-hoax

US intelligence agency uses their military arm to control and force covid19 bio-weapon on the world: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q89amxeUwR0h/

“Upper Intelligence Agencies creating a Satanic theocracy”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LrigQKt4FV2u/

Israel is the most racist country on Earth and, here’s why the US support Israel no matter what!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EE8sa18oKWXU/

mirrored from Standing For Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eoU35cF5iXuK/