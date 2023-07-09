“Sound of Freedom” – “Wag the Dog” – Coincidence or intent?

On July 4, 2023 the movie “Sound of Freedom” opened to a large audience. It does introduce the audience to what we might politely call “human trafficking”, which includes border crossing, domestic servitude, sex, organ harvesting, and satanic rituals.

For those who have been “impacted” by Operation Underground Railroad, there is a serious celebration. The taste of freedom is fantastic. But perhaps the story is not that simple.

Is this is the best model to address the problem, or does this fuel the problem?

Is the subtle hint of “Wag the Dog” coincidence or intent?

