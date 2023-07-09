BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Sound of Freedom” – “Wag the Dog” – Coincidence or intent?
John Kozlowski
John Kozlowski
11 followers
0
65 views • 07/09/2023

On July 4, 2023 the movie “Sound of Freedom” opened to a large audience. It does introduce the audience to what we might politely call “human trafficking”, which includes border crossing, domestic servitude, sex, organ harvesting, and satanic rituals.

For those who have been “impacted” by Operation Underground Railroad, there is a serious celebration. The taste of freedom is fantastic. But perhaps the story is not that simple.

Is this is the best model to address the problem, or does this fuel the problem?

Is the subtle hint of “Wag the Dog” coincidence or intent?

http://ShofarLeaks.com

Keywords
traffickingsatanichuman
