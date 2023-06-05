BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo could have been very comfortable, he could have been part of that elitist class in China, but he put it all on the line for a greater cause
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 06/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iv8rsb2a3

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Mike Crispi, Host of Mike Crispi Unafraid: (GETTR:@mikecrispi): Miles Guo could have been very comfortable, he could have been part of that elitist class in China, but he put it all on the line for a greater cause. It's an amazing thing. I stand with the people who are putting it all on the line for the people. Miles Guo is doing that and that's why we're proud to stand with him.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Mike Crispi Unafraid节目主播迈克·克里斯皮：(GETTR:@mikecrispi)：郭文贵本可以在中共国过得非常舒服，本可以是精英阶层的一分子, 但他却为了一个更大的事业而甘愿冒着所有的危险，这太不可思议了。我和那些为人民付出一切的人站在一起，而郭文贵就是这么做的。因此，能与他站在一起，我们感到很自豪。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
