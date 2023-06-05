© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Mike Crispi, Host of Mike Crispi Unafraid: (GETTR:@mikecrispi): Miles Guo could have been very comfortable, he could have been part of that elitist class in China, but he put it all on the line for a greater cause. It's an amazing thing. I stand with the people who are putting it all on the line for the people. Miles Guo is doing that and that's why we're proud to stand with him.
06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】Mike Crispi Unafraid节目主播迈克·克里斯皮：(GETTR:@mikecrispi)：郭文贵本可以在中共国过得非常舒服，本可以是精英阶层的一分子, 但他却为了一个更大的事业而甘愿冒着所有的危险，这太不可思议了。我和那些为人民付出一切的人站在一起，而郭文贵就是这么做的。因此，能与他站在一起，我们感到很自豪。
