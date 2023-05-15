Jeremy Wiles Challenges Pro-Porn Prager

There are major developments today in World War 3. The Washington Post published several articles based on the top secret Pentagon documents that were leaked last month. If the documents are truthful, the man running Russia’s private mercenary army has been colluding with Ukraine’s intelligence agency. Meanwhile, Great Britain decided to send long range drones to Ukraine. And there’s more information today regarding Gen. Mark Milley’s mysterious phone call to China’s top military commander in the closing days of the Trump Administration. Later in today’s TruNews, my son Jeremy will respond to conservative talk show host Dennis Prager’s defense of pornography. Mr. Prager is one of the top hosts for Salem Media, America’s biggest Christian radio broadcaster. I think Salem Media needs to make a statement about Mr. Prager’s love of pornography. Jeremy will provide a Biblically solid response to Mr. Prager later today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/15/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://amzn.to/3mU4rky