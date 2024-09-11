The God Files E3 - The Universe is not Random , Bible Prophecy's that are yet to be Fulfilled

Destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple: Jesus predicted the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple in the Gospels. This prophecy is thought to have been fulfilled when the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 A.D. See Matthew 24:1-2 for the prediction. The Jewish Diaspora: Several Old Testament prophecies (e.g., Deuteronomy 28:64) foretold that the Jewish people would be scattered across the nations. Historically, this scattering began after the destruction of the Second Temple, leading to the Jewish diaspora. The Regathering of Israel: Prophecies like Ezekiel 37:21-22 speak of the Jewish people being brought back to their homeland. Many see the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 as the beginning of this prophecy's fulfillment. Prophecies Yet to Be Fulfilled The Second Coming of Christ: The New Testament, especially in the Gospels and Revelation, speaks of Jesus returning to judge the living and the dead. Christians anticipate this event as the culmination of God's plan. See Matthew 24:30-31 and Revelation 19:11-16 for references. The Antichrist: Prophecies in Daniel and Revelation predict the rise of a global leader, often called the Antichrist, who will deceive many and oppose God. This leader is expected to appear before the end times. See 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 and Revelation 13:1-8 for more details. The Battle of Armageddon: Revelation 16:16 describes a final battle between good and evil, known as the Battle of Armageddon, which will precede God's final victory. New Heaven and New Earth: Revelation 21-22 describes a future where God creates a new heaven and earth, free from suffering, pain, and death. This ultimate renewal of creation is expected after the final judgment. The Resurrection of the Dead: The Bible foretells a time when all the dead will be resurrected and judged. This belief is central to Christian eschatology, referenced in 1 Corinthians 15:52 and Revelation 20:12-13. biblical prophecies, birth of jesus, destruction of the temple, jewish diaspora, regathering of israel, second coming of christ, antichrist prophecy, battle of armageddon, new heaven and earth, resurrection of the dead, fulfilled prophecies, end times prophecies, old testament predictions, micah 5:2, isaiah 7:14, matthew 24:1-2, ezekiel 37:21-22, revelation 19:11-16, 1 corinthians 15:52, final judgment, kingdom of god, god's plan, armageddon battle, messianic prophecy, biblical eschatology, final resurrection, apocalypse prophecy, christian beliefs, tribulation period, global leader prophecy, israel in prophecy, biblical fulfillment, jesus christ

