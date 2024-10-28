Two Siblings from Nablus Languishing in Zionist Dungeons. West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces arrested the two siblings, Lian and Amr, from the village of Sebastia near Nablus. They are students at Birzeit University. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the occupation has arrested Lian.
Ayyoob Yamak interviews Dana Kayed, sister of the two prisoners.
Filmed: 23/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇