John Todd and The Illuminati (1970s Audio)

1970s audio of John Todd Collins discussing the Illuminati. Was he a whistleblower or a charlatan? You decide.
📖 From Henry Makow's website: John Todd, (was) the highest Illuminati defector in history, a Witch High Priest, a member of the Council of Thirteen, and part of the Collins Illuminati bloodline that brought Witchcraft to the US in the 17th Century: https://www.henrymakow.com/witches_rule_illuminati_said_j.html
📖 Wikipedia's entry describes him as a wild conspiracy theorist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Todd_(conspiracy_theorist)
🔊 Additional audio of Todd: (Internet Archive) https://tinyurl.com/3u5ms5bp