6/25/24 Assange Free! Jack Smith/DOJ Conspiracy, Cognify, Nat. Parks Hijacked #Assange4PM

6/25/24: Julian Assange Free At Last!!! Jack Smith admits to lying and planting false evidence in the Mar-A-Lago Raid and Docs case! Cognify- the roll out of minority report level pre-crime tyranny and much more!





Julian Assange Finally Free! En Route to Aus:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/breaking-julian-assange-be-freed-after-reaching-plea/





Jack Smith admits to lying/conspiracy in Mar-A-Lago raid and Docs case!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/jack-smith-admits-fbi-doctored-evidence-produce-stunt/





AZ: Election Worker Arrested, FBI Scrubbed his social media?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/fbi-accused-scrubbing-democrats-social-media-accounts-after/





CNN Tries to prevent online Chans Streaming Thursday Pres. Debate!

https://thepostmillennial.com/revealed-cnn-threatens-youtube-channels-that-provide-trump-biden-debate-commentary#google_vignette





Biden WH Creates "Cheap Fakes" Task Force to go after content producers publishing real videos of Biden's decrepitude!

https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2024/06/19/report-biden-campaign-creates-special-task-force-to-mitigate-cheap-fake-videos/





Booz Allen Hamilton Controlling National and State Park Reservations:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/national-park-fees-booz-allen-68d4d6d8





Russia's Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador: US responsible for Crimea bombing of civilians:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/ww3-watch-kremlin-summons-us-ambassador-american-atacms/





Biden Crime Family association with Moonies at 30 minutes:

https://www.brighteon.com/d6ef63df-be6a-447f-bf6f-5eec613a84e0





Inside the Bizarre and Dangerous Rod of Iron Ministries:

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/rod-of-iron-ministry-jan-6-sean-moon-moonie-1398447/





BardsFM 3000 episode with Dr. Lee Merritt, discusses Trump Deprogramming USA:

https://rumble.com/v53b266-ep3000-bardsfm-a-conversation-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html





INFIDEL: Aayan Hirsi Ali, former Muslim Brotherhood says Christ is the cure for Radical Islam and Atheism!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBsHdHMvucs





https://www.restorationbulletin.com/?r=jxtx0&utm_campaign=subscribe-page-share-screen&utm_medium=web





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





